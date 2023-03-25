NC Treasurer Dale Folwell announces bid for governor

Folwell currently serves as North Carolina Treasurer.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dale Folwell announced he will be running for governor of North Carolina in 2024 on his Twitter page Saturday.

Folwell, a Winston-Salem native, currently serves as North Carolina Treasurer.

He joins Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein who are seeking to replace current Governor Roy Cooper when he closes out his second term.

