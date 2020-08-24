NC tree frog license plate supports Wildlife Conservation

The state unveiled the Wildlife Conservation license plate featuring a Pine Barrens tree frog along with the agency’s signature wildlife logo.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new North Carolina license plate featuring a tree frog will help support the state’s Wildlife Conservation program.

The new design replaces the cardinal and dogwood logo. The license plate costs $30 with $20 from each plate going to the agency’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.