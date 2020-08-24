NC tree frog license plate supports Wildlife Conservation

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new North Carolina license plate featuring a tree frog will help support the state’s Wildlife Conservation program.
In 2019, the state unveiled the Wildlife Conservation license plate featuring a Pine Barrens tree frog along with the agency’s signature wildlife logo.
The new design replaces the cardinal and dogwood logo. The license plate costs $30 with $20 from each plate going to the agency’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.
The Wildlife Diversity Program is responsible for the conservation, protection and management of North Carolina’s rare native fauna and more than 700 species of nongame animals.