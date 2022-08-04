Triad volunteers help victims of Kentucky flooding

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are scheduled to stay in Kentucky through the end of the month but will stay longer if they’re still needed.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Volunteers from the Triad are on the ground in Kentucky to help victims after the devastating flood.

The death toll continues to rise and hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.

Pictures and videos from eastern Kentucky are hard to look at, but still don't capture the magnitude of how much damage there really is.

"There is so much destruction here, the flooding in some homes is up to 8 feet sometimes covering the roof of the home, you've probably seen in some of the videos, water rescues, and people having to swim their way out of their communities," Tony Williamson said. "This is just an awful sight to see of the destruction that has happened."

Tony Williamson is one of many boots on the ground in Kentucky.

He works with Samaritan's Purse and hopes to offer the folks suffering some help, comfort, and peace.

"I feel horribly for the situation of some of the homeowners that we are helping. I spoke with a family yesterday and they have nowhere to go, and they have no family in the area in, and their home has been destroyed," Williamson said.

While on their mission, they are removing drywall and flooring in damaged homes to make them safe.

"The greatest need would be prayer, we would love for you to pray for this community and the surrounding area, there are people that have lost so much," Williamson said.

Chaplin Sean Houle was in Kentucky several weeks ago for another crisis.

"Basically, the way it was described to me up there was complete total destruction," Houle said.

Even though he is back in the Triad, he has kept in touch with the people he met.

"I can tell you that they very much feel like they can't catch a break, and that's totally understandable," Houle said. "They have been through it, between, you'll remember, there were tornadoes that went through Kentucky and killed a number of people, and then the shooting of the officers, and now the flooding. They really feel like they just can't catch a break."

Samaritan's Purse will remain in Kentucky until there is no longer a need.