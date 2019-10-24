VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with DWI in connection with hitting a North Carolina Trooper is apologizing for his actions.

Justin Venable spoke to WNCN and said he didn’t mean to hit Trooper Craig Hundley.

“I am very sorry for hitting him. Please forgive me. It wasn’t intentional or anything. Like I said it was getting foggy out and I didn’t see him. I hope he has a speedy recovery,” he said.

Venable told WNCN, he didn’t have time to move over when he saw the trooper’s car and another vehicle stopped on U.S. 1 in Vance County.

Trooper Hundley was walking to the vehicle when he was struck from behind.

“There were two or three cars on my left side, so I couldn’t merge over. I passed the car, next thing I knew another trooper pulled me and told me I had hit an officer. I hadn’t realized that,” Venable said.

Venable said his radio was up, so he didn’t hear anything when the trooper was struck. He said he also didn’t feel the impact while in his vehicle.

Venable who’s charged with a DWI among others said, “I did stop on the way home and had a drink at one of the bars, but then I just proceeded to come on home. Like I said, I wasn’t drunk. Once they gave me the test it showed I had alcohol in my system,” he said.

Venable has also been charged with Felony Hit-and-Run, Careless and Reckless Driving, Violation of the Move Over Law and Possession of an Open Container of an Alcoholic Beverage. He was placed in the Vance County Jail on a $35,000 bond but has since bonded out.

The Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post, "I am very thankful to announce doctors have given Trooper Hundley a positive prognosis and hope to release him very soon, allowing him to recover at home. The efforts of our members, both sworn and civilian, who responded in aid of our fellow trooper, reflects the high standard of excellence demonstrated each day by our beloved organization. Please continue to keep Trooper Hundley and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

