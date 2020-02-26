GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to rally behind one of their own.

In July of 2019, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Wooten was injured in a crash during a pursuit. He was paralyzed from the neck down as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

In August, Trooper Wooten received an overwhelming show of support as he left his hospital bound for Atlanta’s Shepherd Center. Troopers, Charlotte police officers, and hospital staff lined the hallway as Trooper Wooten left his room to go to the rehab facility. Highway Patrol then escorted Wooten to the airport, and when he arrived in Atlanta, another special moment happened. Troopers with Georgia Highway Patrol greeted him and escorted him to the rehab facility.

Since then, Trooper Wooten has spent six long months at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. He was discharged from the facility on February 13, 2020, during an emotional graduation ceremony. He was surrounded by his therapist, doctors, nurses, and members from both North Carolina and Georgia Highway Patrols.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Wooten has moved to an apartment near the center while they make modifications to his home.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page in part, “As the Wooten’s embark on a new stage of their journey to recover, I would ask each of you to continually keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

