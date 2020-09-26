NC Trooper returns home after 84-day recovery following July 4 crash

"Although the initial outlook of his recovery was unknown, it is evident by today’s events, his strength and determination is unparalleled," the post read.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina Trooper who was hit by a driver while investigating a crash on the 4th of July has returned home to Charlotte.

According to a Facebook post from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was recently released from the Shephard Center in Atlanta.

"After a courageous 84-day fight, Adolfo walked away from the specialized treatment center while in uniform, showcasing his tremendous will to survive," the post read."

Alcedo was initially taken to the Shephard Center in Atlanta from Atrium Health’s CMC in Charlotte to continue his path to recovery.