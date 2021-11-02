1 in 37 North Carolina vaccine recipients live out of state

Data from the department shows more than 27,000 people living out of state have received first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 3% of people who have received first doses in the state are nonresidents.

Residents of South Carolina have hopped across the state border due to frustrations over their home state's appointment booking process.

More than 1 million people have been vaccinated in North Carolina since the distribution efforts began in November. People who are at least 65 years old are presently eligible to get vaccinated.