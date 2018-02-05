CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Barry White Jr., a 5th-grade teacher at Ashley Park Elementary is known throughout the internet for his wonderful, personalized handshakes with each student.

Now, he's moved on to teaching step!

In a video from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Facebook page, White is shown helping his students how to "step," and then teaching them to some fun along the way.

CMS released the following statement in White's new lesson:

"We asked Barry White Jr (The Handshake Teacher) of Ashley Park Elementary why he teaches step. 'Why not leverage the best parts of your own experiences to stoke your students' interest in college, all while providing them with a positive outlet?' We couldn't agree more!"

Stepping is a major part of college life in the Carolinas. National competitions are held every summer with participants earning scholarships for their performances.

