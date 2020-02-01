RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein will appeal a federal judge's ruling to block a new law requiring you to show your ID to vote.
He says he won't appeal until after the March primary. That means you still won't have to show an ID, to cast your ballot for that election.
On Tuesday, Judge Loretta Biggs from Winston-Salem formally blocked the mandate. The block came after the NAACP filed a lawsuit, claiming the new law violated voter rights.
