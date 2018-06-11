HUDSON, N.C. (WCNC) - A Caldwell County woman is accused of trying to poison her co-worker by putting methamphetamine in his coffee last week.

Hudson Police arrested Charissa Nicole Walker, 41, for felony possession of methamphetamine and felony contamination of food/drink with a controlled substance.

Investigators said both Walker and the victim worked at BeoCare, where they had been involved in an ongoing workplace dispute.

According to police, surveillance cameras inside BeoCare's break room captured Walker putting a dose of the illegal drug into her co-worker's coffee after he left it unattended.

Police Chief Richard Blevins said the employee ended up at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

"He said that he had not been feeling well," Chief Blevins said. "Through some tests they ran at the hospital, they believed he had been poisoned."

He said this is the first case of this kind he can recall in Hudson, and he said it's a good reminder to not leave food or drinks unattended.

"We'd like to think we live in a world where we can trust everybody," Chief Blevins said. "But, sometimes that's not the case."

Walker bonded out of jail, and her next court date hasn't been posted.

NBC Charlotte left messages for both Walker and her co-worker seeking comment, but they haven't responded.

A BeoCare employee said the company has no comment.

