SALISBURY, N.C. — A woman assaulted a store clerk by throwing a stapler at her last week, according to Rowan County authorities.

A woman came into the RushCo store on Long Ferry Road near I-85 and became upset with the clerk over a fuel purchase on Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's office. The woman threw a stapler at the clerk and left in a blue Honda before deputies arrived. The suspected woman was captured on store surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Sgt. J. Nelson at (704) 216-8700.

