RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman is being held under a $3 million bond after police said she allowed children to be sexually assaulted, warrants show.

Claudia Cruz-Platero, 43, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with child sex offense charges against Bruce Ryan Tyler, warrants say.

Cruz-Platero faces two counts of felony aid/abet first-degree sex offense and one count of felony aid/abet statutory sex offense with child involving an adult.

She is accused of allowing Tyler to be alone with children even though she had been told he previously sexually assaulted them, warrants say.

The offenses involved three different victims and occurred between January 2012 and April, warrants say.

She appeared before Judge Margaret Eagles and requested her $3 million be lowered.

“My question is my bail. I will lose my job. I will lose my home,” Cruz-Platero said. “Obviously I can’t make bail.”

Eagles denied that request.

“Based on the level of felonies, I will not be modifying the bond. It will remain at $3 million,” the judge said.

She could receive life in prison without parole if convicted. She is scheduled to appear in court again August 20.

Last week, Tyler, who was already in custody after being arrested April 15 and charged with first-degree sex offense with a child, was served with new child sex crime charges.

He is facing a total of eight charges including first-degree sex offense involving a child.

A $9 million bond was invoked on July 23, which brought his total bond amount to $11.04 million.

If she posts bond she will not be allowed to be in contact with the victims either physically or verbally, according to court documents.