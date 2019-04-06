PINEVILLE, N.C. — One woman has a warning for parents as summer approaches. With kids heading outdoors, be on the lookout for ticks.

Ticks can carry several different diseases, most commonly Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease. While the diseases are rare, they can be life-changing.

According to the CDC, ticks have to be attached to your skin for 36 to 48 hours before you're at risk of getting Lyme disease, so removing them as soon as possible and keeping an eye out for symptoms before it’s too late for treatment is key.

Meg Smith of Pineville is still recovering from Monday’s IV therapy treatment for Lyme disease.

"It’s really, really tough. Incredibly difficult," she said.

Smith grew up on a farm and loved the outdoors. But when she was 13, she was bitten by a tick.

"I did get the rash, it was on my left arm,” she recalls.

But she wasn't diagnosed with Lyme disease for nearly two decades.

"When they said I had a tick-borne illness, I wasn't upset, I wasn't worried, I was just completely relieved because now we know what’s going on,” Smith said.

She's been living with constant body pain, sometimes forcing her to walk with a cane, along with frustrating brain fog among other symptoms. She’s tested out several types of treatments and is aiming for remission.

She uses an Instagram account to raise awareness about Lyme so that parents know what to look for in their kids.

As the temperatures warm up, the number of tick bites go up too.

According to Atrium Health, this time last year the number of people who went to the emergency room doubled between Memorial Day and the first day of June.

Ticks are small and difficult to see. As kids go off to camp, using bug spray and dressing in long pants and sleeves can help keep ticks from latching on. But regular body checks are necessary.

If a tick is found latched on, Smith says not to panic but get informed. Not all ticks carry Lyme.

"The biggest thing is to know what to look for and do your research. If you are really confused, reach out and ask,” Smith said.

If there is a red spot or rash or the person feels flu-like symptoms, go to the doctor.

