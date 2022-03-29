NC Woodworker creates Duke and UNC-themed wood art ahead of final four match-up

Brandon Wynne owns B's Woodworks based in Williamston. He makes everything from wooden flags, to signs, to law enforcement badges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As UNC and Duke gear up for the Final Four match-up, a North Carolina Woodworker is getting in on all the action.

Brandon Wynne owns B's Woodworks based in Williamston. It's a woodworking company he runs online. He makes everything from wooden flags, to signs, to law enforcement badges.



His most recent projects are UNC and Duke plaques. Wynne expects to get more orders like these ahead of this weekend's epic match-up.

“I would think so because my family, my side of the family are UNC fans and my wife's side of the family are Duke fans,” Wynne said. “So, when I got the request to make these it hit right at home."

His first order went to a customer right outside Greensboro. Wynne says the Duke and UNC plaques are about 20 inches tall and take between two to six hours to make depending on the design requested.

"I like it, I'm not the biggest, basketball fan, you know I don't go crazy about it, but I do like watching when UNC and Duke Go at it,” Wynne said. “It’s just fun.”

Wynne added that he's happy to be a part of the final four excitement.