ASHEBORO, N.C. — The NC Zoo wants you to 'Believe in the Magic of the Season.'

The family-friendly holiday event will offer a new experience that offers daytime holiday fun and an opportunity to see all the animals at the zoo!

Believe in the Magic of the Season, will take place at the NC Zoo from Dec. 14 -15 and Dec. 20 - 21 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, a makeup day will take place on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Tickets for Zoo admission must be purchased in addition to 'Believe' tickets for each day of entry into the event. According to a release from the Zoo, your best value is to order online.

'Believe' tickets in advance will cost $10 per person. In addtion to the purchase of advanced tickets, attendees will also receive a $2 discount off Zoo admission.

“Believe” tickets the day of the event will cost $15 per person plus full Zoo admission.

'Believe' tickets include the following activities in Junction Plaza:

Holiday memory maker photo with Santa (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Unlimited rides on our festive carousel

Treats from Mrs. C’s bakery

Make and take home an ornament from Buddy the Elf’s craft station

Facepainting

Photo ops with Zoo mascot animals

Virtual Reality Safari Experience

