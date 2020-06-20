NC Zoo pays tribute to Mosuba, surrogate father of four, on Father's Day!

According to the zoo, it's not common for many silverbacks to take care of young males that are not their own, because they know they grow up to be the competition.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — In honor of Father's Day, the NC Zoo is paying tribute to one of their greatest father figures.

The zoo took to their Facebook page to honor Mosuba, an alpha male silverback gorilla, who is a surrogate father of four juvenile male gorillas.

According to the zoo, it's not common for many silverbacks to take care of young males that are not their own, because they know they grow up to be the competition.

Due to the fact that Mosuba raised his grandson, he was chosen to come to the NC Zoo when another silverback passed away.

At the time, the NC Zoo had two 2-year-old boys and Mosuba was so good with them that the zoo was asked to take another boy into the troop a few years later.

Happy Father's Day Mosuba, and to all the other animal fathers all across the world!

