x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NC Zoo to welcome new giraffe

Jack and Leia, two giraffes at the North Carolina Zoo are expecting their first calf.
Credit: The North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is expecting a new addition to its family.

Giraffes Jack and Leia will be welcoming a new calf soon.

This will be Leia's first baby.

Since giraffes are herd animals, the zoo anticipates that they might not be able to be seen on habitat. As Leia withdraws to prepare to give birth, they will gather around her in support.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Jack & Leia expect new calf

1 / 3
The North Carolina Zoo

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Winston-Salem Prep student accused of bringing gun to Forsyth Tech exits courtroom

Before You Leave, Check This Out