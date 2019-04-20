ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo’s newest attraction opened to the public Saturday.

The Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden is a scenic new habitat featuring native U.S. and exotic species of butterflies along with beautiful gardens.

This habitat features dozens of butterfly species living among tropical plants and colorful flowers. The garden is part of Junction Plaza.

The garden is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 31.

Cost is $3 per person or as an option on the Fun Ticket. Visit www.nczoo.org for more information.