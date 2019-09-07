ASHEBORO, N.C. — A popular quail at the North Carolina Zoo has died.

Mr. Quail, a Gambel's quail popular quail with zoo staff and visitors, died at 13. The Zoo announced Mr. Quail's death on Facebook Tuesday. The average life expectancy for a Gambels quail is 1.5 to 4 years according to the zoo. The zoo credits the quail's long life to excellent care by its keepers and vet staff.

'He will be greatly missed!' reads the post.

North Carolina Zoo We're saddened to share that Mr. Quail, a Gambel's quail, who was popular with both Zoo staff and guests, has passed away at the very old age of 13. He shared habitat space with the roadrunner and...

In April, the zoo's female chimpanzee 'Maggie' died at 46.

