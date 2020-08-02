GREEN BAY, Wis. —

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

NCAA BASKETBALL: KENTUCKY @ TENNESSEE - 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET 

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM – 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET 

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

NCAA BASKETBALL: OHIO STATE @ WISCONSIN - 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET 

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM – 3:00-6:30 p.m. ET 

RELATED: Former Wake Forest assistant basketball coach guilty of assault for deadly punch

RELATED: My 2 Cents: When your sports hero retires

RELATED: Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

TOP TRENDING ON YOUTUBE 

Other Stories: 

RELATED: Jamill Jones Resigns As Wake Forest Assistant Coach

RELATED: Wake Forest Hoops Assistant, Jamill Jones, Who Is Accused In Punching Incident, Resigns

RELATED: Wake Forest Asst. Coach Accused of Throwing Punch That Led to Death of NYC Tourist

TOP TRENDING ON YOUTUBE

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775