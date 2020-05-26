NCAA donates over 7,000 bottled beverages to Guilford County Schools

The drinks were meant for the Greensboro Aquatic Center's hosting of the 2020 Division III NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, but the event was canceled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NCAA has donated nearly 300 cases of Powerade and Dasani bottled water to Guilford County Schools.

The donated drinks (3,576 bottles of Powerade and 3,600 bottles of water) were originally earmarked to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2020 Division lll NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The NCAA asked that the products not be returned but instead donated to help support the local community that did not have the chance to host the championship event this past March.

“We are always grateful for community partners like the Greensboro Aquatic Center and their support of our work and our students. We thank the NCAA for this donation which we will use to supplement our grab and go and satellite meal programs,” said Cynthia Sevier, GCS School Nutrition Services Interim Director.