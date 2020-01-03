GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day after the National College Players Association put out a statement suggesting the NCAA consider March Madness games without an audience present because of the Cornoavirus, the NCAA responded writing: "NCAA staff continues to prepare for all NCAA winter and spring championships, but we are keenly aware of Coronavirus and will continue to monitor in coordination with state/local health authorities and the CDC."

They also referred us to guidance the organization put out about their plans to protect everyone from the Coronavirus. The main takeaway of those memos is: "Member schools have the primary responsibility for ensuring that actionable plans are in place to guide the local response to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 among school personnel or a related exposure to the virus at an on-campus event."

We also heard from a representative of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex who said they have been in touch with Guilford County Emergency Management and no changes in protocols have been recommended by them at this point.

Here's the National College Players Association which started this all:

"In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when. Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events. Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players. In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present. Google just cancelled a summit in California and Amazon is encouraging its employees to avoid all nonessential travel because of Coronavirus concerns. The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste."

