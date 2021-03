UNCG and Wake Forest University will host games in their stadiums. Some matches will even be at Bryan Park in Greensboro.

UNCG and Wake Forest University will host games in their stadiums while some matches will even be at Bryan Park in Greensboro!

The women's tournament starts on April 27th. While the men's tournament starts on April 29th.