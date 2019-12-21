ATLANTA — Kylil Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State 64-44 in the Celebration Bowl.

This win gave the Aggies their third consecutive HBCU national championship title. Carter threw for 364 yards, added 96 on the ground, and wide receivers Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NCA&T.

The Aggies have beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls, including two straight.

