x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NC A&T classes canceled Monday due to technology issues

School officials say classes were canceled Monday due to issues with Blackboard. Campus is still open while they work to restore service.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T canceled classes Monday, March 14, due to issues with the site Blackboard. 

The school made the announcement late Sunday night, just as students were getting ready to return after spring break. 

In tweets sent out, NC A&T said it was experiencing issues with single sign on applications including Blackboard, a primary resource used in courses and for instructional communication. 

The school did not say what is causing the technological issues, but did say they were actively working to restore services. 

NC A&T's campus will remain open Monday, however some areas may be working remotely. 

The school said e-mails were sent out to those were able to access them. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Reenacting the Battle of Guilford Courthouse