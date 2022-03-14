NC A&T classes canceled Monday due to technology issues

School officials say classes were canceled Monday due to issues with Blackboard. Campus is still open while they work to restore service.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T canceled classes Monday, March 14, due to issues with the site Blackboard.

The school made the announcement late Sunday night, just as students were getting ready to return after spring break.

In tweets sent out, NC A&T said it was experiencing issues with single sign on applications including Blackboard, a primary resource used in courses and for instructional communication.

🚨🚨 #NCAT Urgent Message 🚨🚨

Classes Canceled, Monday, March 14



The university continues to experience access & login issues with single sign-on applications, including Blackboard.

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gMjz1BoILq — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) March 14, 2022

The school did not say what is causing the technological issues, but did say they were actively working to restore services.

NC A&T's campus will remain open Monday, however some areas may be working remotely.