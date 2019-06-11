GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is one step closer to completing its new engineering research building.

Tuesday was an exciting day for the Aggies as a final beam was placed on the building. The facility on the corner of Market and Dudley will have classrooms, labs, and studios. The Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC) was a result of a $90 million investment from the Connect NC bond referendum.

The university broke ground on the project last year. It's set to open in early 2021.

