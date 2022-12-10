The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready

North Carolina A&T homecoming celebrations are back in full swing come October 29 -- and Greensboro small businesses can't wait!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations.

Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with some small businesses excited to see the celebration back in full swing. Events run from October 23-30, 2022. NC A&T's homecoming game is on Saturday, Oct. 29 -- and according to university officials, it's already sold out.

Every year thousands of people come from all over the country to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

"Businesses around Greensboro benefit so much from this event. I'm really excited and my co-workers have told me it's going to be a very busy week," said Rob Harrison.

Harrison is a barber at Gate City Barber Shop. He's been doing it for over 15 years.

But this will be his first GHOE working at this location - just feet away from the campus of NC A&T.

"From what I've been told it's a very busy week. We have people from all over the United States coming to enjoy the Greatest Homecoming on Earth," said Harrison.

Just a few seats down from Harrison, stands a man that's been cutting hair at this shop for over 40 years.

And he can't wait to see the crowds of people again.

"For me, money is always good. But the people, I love to be with the people. You get to see your friends you haven't seen in a long time and believe me, they will be here," said Mr. Swinson.

And over at the Greek'Tique & Legacy Stop near State Street, owner Frances Jackson said the return of GHOE is just the boost her business needs.