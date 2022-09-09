North Carolina A&T Blue & Gold Marching Machine to perform at halftime of Detroit Lions game

The Aggies have another link to Detroit besides Sunday's performance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big part of a football game isn't just the players, it's also the band.

North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine is no stranger to the national spotlight.

On Sunday, they'll be in the Motor City. The Aggie band is heading to Detroit to put on a great show for Week 1 of the NFL season.

The band will perform at halftime of the Detroit Lions game as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Myles Hooks, head drum major, said they've put in a lot of practice for this moment.

"A lot of long hours on the practice field, trying to get the show together to put out the best possible product not only for our fans but for people that have never seen the Blue and Gold Marching Machine before and going to Detroit, a lot of people haven't heard about HBCUs and NCAT in particular," Hooks said.

The NC A&T Marching Band will perform at halftime of the #Lions home opener against the Eagles. Watch as GM and former Aggie Brad Holmes shares the news with the Blue and Gold Marching Machine!@ncatsuaggies@B_GMM pic.twitter.com/LvJSpmhodt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2022

A special connection to Detroit

The Detroit Lions and North Carolina A&T have another link besides Sunday's performance.

Second-year general manager for the Lions, Brad Holmes, is an Aggie as well.

The plan is to make sure the entire city of Detroit knows about North Carolina A&T by the time the band leaves.

Detroit isn't the first stop on Tour for the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

"Two weeks ago, we were performing in Houston Texas at NRG stadium. Last week, we were in Charlotte for the rivalry with NCCU, and this week, we're in Detroit for another national performance," Dr. Lamon Lawthorn, Assistant Director of Bands, said.