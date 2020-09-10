NC A&T confirms 8 coronavirus cases linked to Pride Hall

A university spokesperson said students who live in the dorm have been asked to get tested.

North Carolina A&T confirmed a coronavirus cluster on campus Friday. University health officials said eight students tested positive for the virus in the Pride Hall dorm.

Health officials define a cluster as five or more positive cases in close proximity to one another.

A university spokesperson said the school has begun contact tracing and testing other students who may have been infected. Students who have tested positive have the option to move into the university's isolation/quarantine dorm or return home to complete their quarantine period, according to a release.

NC A&T said students who live at Pride Hall or have visited the dorm in the last three days should come to the Student Health Center for COVID testing either Friday or Monday. Testing will also be available for Pride Hall for residents.