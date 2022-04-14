NC A&T student introduces President Biden at visit

Senior, Malkam Hawkins, had the honor of speaking at the presidential address Thursday as well as a private chat with President Joe Biden backstage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some lucky N.C. A&T students were able to attend and listen to the President's address on Thursday at the university during his visit to Greensboro.

A&T Senior, Malkam Hawkins had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to speak in front of politicians, dignitaries, and university members, as well as introduce the President of the United States.

“So, I was excited, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to introduce the president, to speak with him backstage and listen to his amazing speech so I really was just trying to take in as much as I could and really enjoy the experience,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins even had the opportunity to exchange a few words with the President before the address.

“I just spoke with him about some of the things that he’s been doing in his administration and just how inspired and excited I was that he was here at A&T,” Hawkins said.

Other students who attended the visit, shared the excitement.

Finding out just a day in advance, Freshman, Karla Branch, also had a chance of a lifetime. She was asked to sit in on a presidential visit

“I was super excited that I was chosen to go I actually was selected because I’m a member of the student government association so I feel like just being a part of an organization like that on campus gave me such a great opportunity,” Branch said.

Branch said she learned a lot from the speech Thursday.