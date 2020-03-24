GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T said one of its community members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a release from school officials, the university is working with local health agencies to help reduce the spread.

"NC A&T understands that this situation is concerning and wants to assure you that a great deal is being done to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community," school officials said in part.

NC A&T did not say if the individual is a faculty member or a student.

Campus leaders are monitoring the situation.

RELATED: List of businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday as coronavirus cases grow

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: County-by-county breakdown of positive cases

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | NC coronavirus cases near 400; Guilford County cases rise to 16