NCDHHS forces Cone Health to delay COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Cone Health said it will reschedule vaccines after the state unexpectedly said it will not supply first-dose vaccines next week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health announced Friday it will reschedule vaccines for over 10,000 North Carolinians.

The organization said it will reschedule vaccinations after the state unexpectedly said it will not supply first-dose vaccines next week.

“People with appointments through Monday, Jan. 25, will receive their vaccinations as planned,” Cone Health said in a news release. “These are vaccinations scheduled to be given by Cone Health at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.”

Cone Health said people whose vaccination appointments are rescheduled will be placed at the top of the Cone Health vaccination waiting list and notified when their appointments can be fulfilled.

“We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” Cone Health ceo Terry Akin said. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised.”

Akin said he was very unhappy the state appeared to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.

Cone Health said NCDHHS called for it’s for all first-dose vaccines to be given by Jan. 25.

“Cone Health is on track to do exactly that through its major ramp up efforts, including at the Greensboro Coliseum, mobile vaccinations and in partnership with numerous churches and other community-based organizations across our multiple county area,” Cone Health said in the news release.

According to Cone Health, the state assured Cone Health and other health systems that if the Jan. 25 goal was met, future vaccine shipments would be adequate to cover the following week’s scheduled appointments.

“Completely contrary to the state’s prior commitment, we were shocked to find out late last night that Cone Health’s allocation for next week is zero," Akin said.

Cone Health said people with appointments to receive a second dose will receive the vaccine as planned.

“As a result of the undependability of the vaccine pipeline from the state, Cone Health will no longer schedule vaccinations until vaccine is on hand,” Cone Health said. “Regrettably, until further notice, this will cause uncertainty and longer waits for vaccination appointments. We deeply apologize to our communities for this development.”

Cone Health said they will keep the community informed of further developments.

