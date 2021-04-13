NCDHHS holds news conference following 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NCDHHS will hold a task force Tuesday at 2 p.m. Health officials will likely discuss the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and the DHHS task force are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The news conference comes following the U.S. recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that happened 6 to 13 days after being vaccinated.

The clots happened in veins that drain blood from the brain and happened together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death, and all remained under investigation.

Cone Health Medical Center in Greensboro announced Tuesday it’s immediately paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its facilities.

“These rare and unusual events have not been observed or reported at the Cone Health clinics where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was used,” read a statement from Cone Health in a news release. “For the time being, Cone Health is replacing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines with Moderna vaccines where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was planned for use.”

Cone Health officials said people can keep or make vaccine appointments as planned.

“We remind everyone that vaccination is extremely important to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are created using different technology and we remain confident in their use,” Cone Health said. “We appreciate the caution taken by the FDA and CDC to investigate the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and we look forward to the results of the investigations.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.