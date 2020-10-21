'We need your help' | NCDHHS sends letter to Triad counties with concerning trends

Six counties in the Triad were sent the letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services with suggestions on how to stop the spread.

Five Triad counties received a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services asking them for help in the continued fight against coronavirus.

Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, and Rockingham County received the letter.

"You are receiving this follow-up request because your community meets the following metrics: you are in a county that has had 300 or more new cases in the last 14 days and has been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern; your case rate is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 people; or your county is one of the top three most populous counties in the state," the letter stated.

NCDHHS provided resources in the letter, like the 'Three W's' and 'Whatever the reason: Get Behind the Mask' campaign materials.

But, the state is asking the counties to consider more to help stop the spread. Some of the following suggestions were made in the letter:

Fines for businesses that don't enforce masks

Establishing lower mass gathering limits

Curtaining the sale of alcohol earlier than the states curfew of 11 p.m.

Closing venues that are considered 'high risk' like bars and nigh spots

Limiting restaurant service

Triad health departments are aware of the letter.

Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said she appreciates the letter from the state health department.

"Randolph County Public Health has been working extremely hard, but there is only so much we can do. We’ve had support and help from our community partners, but everyone is tired," said Hayes, "We especially need support from those in positions of leadership and authority. So yes, as stated in the letter from Secretary Cohen and Secretary Hooks, there are other things that can be done."

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said the county authorized a face mask giveaway but thinks more needs to be done to stop the spread.

Guilford County announced Wednesday a mask giveaway will take place at the Department of Social Services office in High Point from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic remains a global public health threat whose harmful effects have been felt across the nation and here in Guilford County," a news release from the county said, "One way to help limit community spread of the virus is for people to take basic safety precautions to protect their personal health and the people around them."

Rockingham County Commissioner Chair Mark Richardson said he took part in a call with the state the other day to discuss the data, but that there is no movement in Rockingham County to create civil penalties to enforce masks.

Richardson said he'll continue to encourage people to follow the guidance from health officials to wear masks, social distance, and use common sense.

Rockingham County Commissioner Craig Travis said he doesn't think his county needs ordinances to enforce masks.

"I feel like we need to trust our citizens I think that are responsible enough to control their own health. I think they're smart enough to know when they should be wearing a mask and social distance," said Travis.

Travis said he takes the pandemic very seriously but does not like the idea of mask enforcement.

"We are in a country of freedom. People have the choice to either wear a mask or not wear a mask," he said.