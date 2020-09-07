NCDHHS makes it easier to get a coronavirus test

A new order allows you to get tested without a doctor's note. State officials say it will help marginalized communities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) made a few changes to COVID-19 testing requirements.

The goal is to help slow the spread of the virus and make it easier for people to get a test.

Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced Tuesday a statewide standing order that you no longer need a doctor's referral to get a coronavirus test.

"This new policy will reduce barriers to testing especially for members of our marginalized populations," Dr. Cohen said Tuesday.

There will also be 300 additional free temporary testing sites across the state in traditionally underserved communities. It will be a mix of walk-up and drive through.

"This new initiative is designed to increase access to free COVID-19 testing in African American, Latinx Hispanic, and American-Indian communities in 100 zip codes that currently have limited testing access," Dr. Cohen said.

Dr.Cohen said anyone with symptoms or anyone who's been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested. She stressed you shouldn't wait for symptoms to appear if you've been exposed.

"We have a lot of work to do to make sure we are doing the testing that is needed to identify particularly the spread of the virus before people have symptoms," Dr. Cohen said.

Dr. Cohen also said if you fall into any of these groups you should get tested:

A historically marginalized group who may be at higher risk for exposure

People who spend time in high-risk settings like long term care facilities or homeless shelters

Essential workers like grocery store employees, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction workers, and meatpacking workers

Frontline workers and first responders

People who are at the highest risk of severe illness and people of any age who have underlying health conditions

Dr. Cohen said she is worried still about the turnaround time for tests.

"As COVID has spread and worsened in many parts of the country testing reagents are in short supply again and the wait time for testing results is now approaching 6-7 days which is far from ideal," Dr. Cohen said.

If you've been exposed Dr. Cohen said you should isolate for 14 days or until you get a negative test result back.

"I know that is hard particularly if you feel well, but if you’ve been exposed and you’ve got your test and you are still waiting for your test results, you need to be staying home," Dr. Cohen said.

NCDHHS also launched a find my testing place tool on their website to direct you to your nearest site.

They recommend calling a testing site before you go to find out what the specific site requires and their hours.

