NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina health officials recently announced guidelines as how overnight summer camps for children should operate amid the coronavirus.

WNCN reported overnight camps will be allowed to open when North Carolina eventually moves into Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

The station said the guidelines which were announced Friday, include maintaining social distancing among campers themselves and staffers.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) said as North Carolina moves into phase 2, there will be a modified order which allows overnight camps to open.

Guidelines include monitoring campers and staff for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations, and providing recommendations for camps to follow for daily activities, sleeping arrangements, meal service, cleaning campsites, and other actions which could help slow the spread of COVID-19.

NCDHHS strongly encourages campers and staff to wear face coverings and said both campers and staff should not use water fountains instead use cups or water bottles.

Other guidelines include limiting campers at the facility from North Carolina and neighboring states and said counselors and staff, coming from outside those areas, to arrive 14 days in advance for quarantine in the camp before any campers arrive.

Guidelines also include arranging bunks in cabins so that distance between children’s heads is at least 6 feet apart.

NCDHHS recommends sanitizing sports equipment after each use, including items such as archery equipment, kayaks, paddles and life jackets.

Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website for a full list of guidelines.

