NCDHHS to hold vaccine drawings Wednesday for chance to win $1M, $125K scholarships

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

All North Carolinians 18 and older who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards scholarships.

The department along with the NC Education Lottery have teamed up to hold its first random number generator drawings the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Health officials said the drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to make people more aware of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

“After numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers,” the department wrote in a news release.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run from Wednesday until August 4, according to officials.