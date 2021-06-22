NCDHHS to hold vaccine drawings Wednesday for chance to win $1M, $125K scholarships

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.
All North Carolinians 18 and older who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.
Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards scholarships.
The department along with the NC Education Lottery have teamed up to hold its first random number generator drawings the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Health officials said the drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to make people more aware of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
“After numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers,” the department wrote in a news release.
The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run from Wednesday until August 4, according to officials.
Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting this Wednesday. All winners will be announced once they are verified.