NCDHHS: Unvaccinated people 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people

The state health department's weekly report also showed unvaccinated teens were more than six times likely to be infected with COVID-19 than vaccinated teens.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Unvaccinated people are 15.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who've had the shot, according to new data released from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The NCDHHS looked at a four-week period ending August 21 and released the findings in its weekly respiratory surveillance report.

Over those four weeks, NCDHHS found unvaccinated people are dying from COVID-19 at much higher rates.

From July 24 to August 21, state health officials reported 29 deaths among unvaccinated persons younger than 65, compared with one death among vaccinated persons younger than 65.

In the same four-week period, there were 30 deaths among unvaccinated persons older than 65, compared with seven deaths among vaccinated persons older than 65.



"The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated please don’t wait until it is too late," said Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The new data report comes as the state hit a record-high on August 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574. More people are getting sicker because of the more contagious delta variant. State health officials say since the week ending June 26, the delta variant has been the most commonly circulating variant.

Unvaccinated more likely to catch COVID-19

NCDHHS's weekly respiratory report also showed for the week ending August 21, unvaccinated people were 4.4 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people. That number was even higher for unvaccinated teenagers.

Unvaccinated people aged 12 to 17 were 6.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than unvaccinated people in the same group.

An urgency to vaccinate

State health officials are urging eligible North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine and emphasize it is our way out of this pandemic.

Currently, 62% of the population aged 12 and older (everyone eligible for the shot) is partially vaccinated. That means 38% of that population has not begun the vaccine process.

Vaccines are widely available in North Carolina. Through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard® while supplies last.