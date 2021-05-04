NCDMV resumes regular road tests for teen drivers

The DMV said it will end the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that was previously a requirement for teen drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is once again allowing regular road tests for teenaged drivers.

However, if your teen driver already scheduled a CRT, then they should proceed with the appointment. They will take the test in regular traffic conditions instead of in a parking lot.

Other 15-17 year old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment. Make sure to select Teen Level 3 as the process when scheduling an appointment.

Those who have failed a road test, or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.