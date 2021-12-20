NCDOR launches Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses

The North Carolina Department of Revenue put $500 million aside to help business owners who have suffered an economic loss of at least 20% during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic put a strain on many Triad businesses.

Now, the state of North Carolina is offering half a billion dollars in recovery grants to help eligible businesses. The North Carolina Department of Revenue put $500 million aside to help business owners who have suffered an economic loss of at least 20%.

The Business Recovery Grant program targets foodservice businesses, arts and entertainment and recreation businesses. The North Carolina Department of Revenue said eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $500,000. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan is on board with the grant program.

"Anytime that there are grants available to help them when they were really doing their part through the pandemic this is a wonderful opportunity," said Mayor Vaughan.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement about the grant program.

"Our economy is roaring back, but we know that some small businesses are still struggling from the impacts of the pandemic. These funds will help these businesses continue their recovery, create good paying jobs and help our economy," Gov. Cooper said.