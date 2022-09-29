Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare

NCDOT crews cleared storm drains while the American Red Cross pre-positioned supplies across the state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely.

This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area.

With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone for that matter to maneuver in those conditions.

NCDOT agrees that the weather tomorrow will make it hard for drivers on the road.

That’s why crews have been out along the highways and interstate all day clearing storm drains.

NCDOT Transportation Worker, Mark Hughes, was on Business 85 today clearing every storm drain he drove up to. “If you don’t clear the drains then the water has nowhere to go. it’s going to rise up and it has nowhere to go except for the highway. If it goes into the highway you’ll most likely have accidents due to hydroplaning."

NCDOT said they have the barrel trailer ready to go, chainsaws, and weed-eaters all ready in case of fallen trees and debris.

The American Red Cross has also kept an eye on the forecast and went ahead and pre-positioned supplies all across the state in order to prevent drivers and volunteers from traveling in the midst of this storm.

Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad American Red Cross, John Hughes, said “We don't want to be moving things when we are in the midst of the storm that's why we want to pre-position. That's why we plan ahead so that we are not in a situation where the disaster is literally occurring.”

The American Red Cross said they have pre-positioned crews and trailers all across the state in preparation.

The trailers are equipped with cots, blankets, and kits for basic needs.