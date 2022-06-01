NCDOT crews prepare for possible icy road conditions early Friday morning

The NCDOT said they have spread salt brine on major divided highways in our area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Workers with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are busy pretreating roads ahead of the cold rain that could leave some icy patches on the roads early Friday morning.

The NCDOT said they spread salt brine on major divided highways in our area. They’ve already treated I-40, I-85, U.S. 421 Salem Parkway, U.S. 52, I-74, and Business 85/29 in Winston-Salem.

The NCDOT said it will continue to monitor the weather and roads conditions. Crews are also on standby to treat roads in the morning if necessary. The NCDOT said it will respond as requested to icy spots if they occur and will spread salt on roads impacted by possible ice.