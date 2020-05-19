RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced it will furlough employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WNCN reports, Phase I of the department’s furlough started on May 16 and continues through June 26. It includes executive leadership who must take a furlough.

The NCDOT said Phase II of the furlough begins on May 23 and will extend to June 26. It includes senior leadership who must also take a furlough.

During Phase III, which begins May 30 and extends through June 26, all other employees will have to take 20 furlough hours.

“This is a challenging and uncertain time for all employees within the Department. This plan allows us to maintain critical operations while at the same time reducing our spending,” said Secretary of NCDOT J. Eric Boyette.

The NCDOT said employees could be eligible for unemployment benefits.

