NCDOT officials seeing a significant decrease in seat belt use statewide

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — NCDOT officials are seeing a significant decrease in seat belt use throughout the state.

“That’s especially acute in Mecklenburg County," NC Highway Safety Program Director Mark Ezzell said.

Mark Ezzell, the North Carolina Highway Safety Program Director, said four years ago the seat belt rate in Mecklenburg County was 93%.

“We tested last year and found it was at 83%," Ezzell said.

According to NCDOT, more than 500 people who were not wearing seat belts or buckled into child safety seats died in vehicle crashes on North Carolina roadways last year.

“People are really looking to be on the road this Memorial Day and this summer so we are doing three things to encourage seat belt rates," Ezzell said.

The first thing is running Click it or Ticket campaigns with law enforcement across the state through June 6.

“Two, we have a substantial media blitz that’s occurring across North Carolina but especially in areas that have had low seat belt rates in the past to encourage that use before they ever meet one of those officers," Ezzell said.

Long weekend + great weather = road trip

On National #RoadTripDay, drive smart.

🚗 Obey traffic laws

🚗 Don’t drive intoxicated or drowsy

🚗 Don’t drive distracted pic.twitter.com/LBK8bJ1DBP — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 28, 2021

Lastly, ads with law enforcement explaining why they enforce seat belts.

“They’ve been to far too many crashes that are devastating and they don’t want to keep doing that," Ezzell said.

If you are caught not wearing your seat belt you can face a fine of up to $180.

If a passenger under 16 is not properly restrained the driver could face a $266 fine.

Traffic officials hope increasing education about seat belt usage will encourage drivers to do the right thing.

“And we hope and are working to make sure it's not a repeat in 2021," Ezzell said.

The state will survey seat belt usage again in June.