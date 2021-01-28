Triad NCDOT road crews prepared for wintry weather overnight

Although expected to be a relatively quick weather event, maintenance crews say it's important to monitor accumulation and address problem spots on the roads.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Road maintenance crews across the Triad are keeping an eye on the road conditions, as rain is expected to turn to snow overnight.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Brad Wall, Division Maintenance Engineer for Division 7 - serving Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Caswell and Orange Counties. He said, as of midnight - workers were stationed throughout the area.

Although expected to be a relatively quick weather event, Wall said it's important to monitor accumulation and address slick problem spots on the roads - focusing first on bridges and major highways.

"We will load the trucks with salt and go out on the routes," he said Wednesday, "This event was clearly coming in as rain, so we decided very quickly not to pre-treat with the brine. If we did, all it would do is wash away."