RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Department of Transportation is suspending most construction along major highways to ease congestion during the busy Thanksgiving week.

DOT said in a news release that most work along interstates, U.S. routes and key state routes will be shut down from Tuesday through the evening of Dec. 2. Exceptions include areas where it’s unsafe to open all lanes, such as where a bridge is being replaced.

The busiest travel period will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. Road congestion also is expected Sunday, when many people will head home.

Meanwhile, the annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign will take place Monday through Sunday. Law enforcement officers will be watching for speeding, drunken driving and seat belt violations in all 100 counties.

