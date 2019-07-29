GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study listed the top three deadliest highways for summer travel in North Carolina, and they all run through the Triad.

A Secure Life studied three years of traffic death reports in each state (2015 - 2017) to find out which roads had the highest number of deadly accidents from May through September.

According to the data, I-40 was the deadliest North Carolina highway with 61 deaths; I-85 was second with 50 deaths; and US-64 was third with 40 deaths.

I-40 also ranked as the deadliest highway for Tennessee and Arkansas.

Researchers say no matter where you live, there are risks to driving in the summer. To better stay safe, they encourage drivers to have regular car maintenance throughout the summer, and also research routes ahead of time.

A Secure Life gathered data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System.