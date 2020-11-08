NCWorks Career Center Greensboro hosts drive-thru career fair

NCWorks said starting pay is $10.50 an hour with the ability to make up to $13.50 an hour.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro announced Monday it’s hosting a Drive-Thru Career Fair for positions at Area Wide Protective.

The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 West Meadowview Road.

NCWorks said Area Wide Protective delivers traffic management services in support of infrastructure projects, construction, and utility work to improve roadways and communities across the country.

Officials said starting pay is $10.50 an hour with the ability to make up to $13.50 an hour, plus thousands more in bonus potential within the first year.

NC Works said after 90 days, qualified employees are given a company car.

Officials said representatives from Area Wide Protective will be on-site and ready to hire for traffic control and sign installer positions.

NCWorks said applicants must give a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration.

Officials said those interested in going to the career fair must wear face masks and practice social distancing.

