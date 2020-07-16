x
Guilford County NCWorks Career Centers reopening July 20

Walk-in customers will be able to receive staff assistance and access to the Computer Resource Center, however, wearing a face mask is required to obtain services.

The NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point will reopen to the public at 9 am Monday, July 20. The Greensboro NCWorks Career Center is located at 2301 W Meadowview Rd. and the High Point Center is located at 607 Idol St. 

According to a release, walk-in customers will be able to receive staff assistance and access to the Computer Resource Center, however, wearing a face mask is required to enter the centers and obtain services.

In response to COVID-19 precautions are in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff. For more information on what to expect when the centers reopen click here

