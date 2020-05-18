EDEN, N.C. — Almost 7 people were rescued Saturday while kayaking and tubing in Eden, according to Rockingham County Emergency Management.

Emergency management said the people were on kayaks and tubes when the equipment they were in got caught on a part of a filter.

The office said the filter got caught while in the water under the King Highway overpass.

Officials said it happened on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. along a part of the Dan River at the King Street overpass and said no injuries were reported.

Rockingham County Emergency Management said Eden Water Rescue took the lead in the rescue and were assisted by Madison Rockingham County Rescue, Reidsville Rescue and Eden Fire.

